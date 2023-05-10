10th NASS: 72 non-serving Senators back Akpabio for Senate President

Akpabio

As Pro-Yari Group Kicks

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, seventy-two non-serving Senators have thrown their weight behind former Senate Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President.

According to the former Senators, their decision was informed by the need for equity, fairness, and political expediency, just as they said that they were in support of zoning the Senate President position to the South-South geo-political zone.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Convener of the group, Senator Basheer Lado who represented Kano Central in the 7th Senate, said that the 72 Non- serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republic settled for the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State against the backdrop that the position of Senate President represents the third position in the hierarchy of the nation’s current democratic dispensation.

In a swift reaction, another Senate presidential aspirant, Good Governance Initiative (GGi), has taken a swipe at the former Senators for their action, describing it as double standard and undemocratic.

But, reacting to the development, a group committed to the emergence of Senator-elect Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari as the next Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Good Governance Initiative (GGi), has berated the Non-Serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth Republics, for calling on Senate presidential aspirants to step down from the race for Senator Akpabio.

The pro-Yari group said the call by the former lawmakers amounts to double standard as many members of the hitherto unknown group had championed the independence of the legislature in the past when it suited their interests.

Lado said, “We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the President of the 10th Senate, to the

South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the President of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the Chairman of the National

Assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

“The position of Senate President represents the third position in hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation.

“This position carries considerable weight in discharging vital constitutional responsibilities and for charting the right course for our

national development.

“It is also important that the holder of such a position enjoys the confidence and support of the party leadership and that of his peers as

Senator Godswill Akpabio undoubtedly does.

“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of Deputy President of the 10th Senate be conceded to

Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jibril, CON, representing Kano North Senatorial Zone, Kano State.”

The text read in full, “We are a group of non-serving Senators of the Second to the Fourth

Republics. We have invited you today to announce our position with regard to recent

developments which will no doubt affect our progress as a nation.

“Before we begin however, we wish to sincerely commend our President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of

Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for providing exceptional leadership over a very challenging period of our national journey.

We also wish to congratulate and extend our best wishes to the incoming President and Commander-in-Chief designate of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Bola

Ahmed Tinubu for his excellent electoral campaign and well deserved victory.

“We believe that our President Elect H.E. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an inspirational leader with a clear vision. His Excellency has consistently demonstrated a high sense of responsibility, maturity, doggedness and

empathy. These attributes are imperatives for effective leadership and good governance.

“We also acknowledge the articulate, focused and able Vice President-elect, H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha whose contributions, political weight and wise support contributed in no small measure to the success we are celebrating today.

“We must also recognise the tireless efforts of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, H.E. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, CON, as well as commitment of members of the NWC who demonstrated wisdom and fair play that successfully guided our party to this critical stage in our political development.

“The high level of integrity exhibited by our Party’s national chairman in the successful general elections cannot be overstated. Now going on to the main purpose of this press conference.

“We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the President of the 10th Senate, to the

South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the President of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the Chairman of the National

Assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

“The position of Senate President represents the third position in hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation.

“This position carries considerable weight in discharging vital constitutional responsibilities and for charting the right course for our

national development.

“It is also important that the holder of such a position enjoys the confidence and support of the party leadership and that of his peers as

Senator Godswill Akpabio undoubtedly does.

“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of Deputy President of the 10th Senate be conceded to

Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jibril, CON, representing Kano North Senatorial Zone, Kano State.

“It is our conviction that a diverse and united legislative leadership is critical to good governance.

“At a trying period in our nation’s political history, the National Assembly requires experienced and level headed leaders at the helm of its affairs.

“As you are all aware, the stakes are high and that a successful transition to a new political dispensation is key in ensuring national unity, cohesion and overall progress as one nation.

“In view of the above, we wish to respectfully appeal to all other aspirants to these key positions to kindly support our position by withdrawing their respective bid.

“We believe that their withdrawal and cooperation will reduce the acrimony that commonly characterises the jostle for power in the National Assembly amongst the geo-political zones.This will go a long way in ensuring a peaceful and smooth take-off of the

incoming administration.”

Members in support of the group’s position on the 10th National Assembly Leadership are Sen. Ben Ayade; Sen. George Akume; Sen. Basheer Lado; Sen. Rilwan Akanbi; Sen. Barnabas Gemade​​​​; Sen. Grace Bent; Sen. Binta Masi Garba; Sen. Ayogu Eze; Sen. Andy Uba; Sen. Ibrahim Ida; Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora​​; Sen. Anthony Adeniyi​​​; Sen. Ganiyu Solomon​​​; Sen. Gbenga Obadara​​​ and Sen. Gbenga Kaka​​​.

Others are Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro​​​; Sen. Arise Ayo​​​​; Sen. Felix Kolawole Bajomo​​; Sen. Hassain Mudashiru​​​; Sen. Domingo Obende​​​; Sen. Wilson Ake​​​​; Sen. Ita Enang​​​​;Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri​​; Sen. Clever Ikisikpo; Sen. Ita Giwa; Sen. Ibrahim Musa​​​; Sen. Alex Kadiri​​​​; Sen. Ocheja Emma Dangana; Sen. Jibriu Wowo; Sen. Isa Maina; Sen. Mohammed Ohiare​​; Sen. Abubakar Sodangi; Sen. Joseph Akaagerger​​; Sen. Jack Tilley Gyado​​​; Sen. Abubakar Tutare​​​ and Sen. Bello Tukur​​​​.

Other members are Sen. Ahmed Barata​​; Sen. Abba Aji​​​​​; Sen. Mohammed A. Mohammed​​; Sen. Umar Idris​​​​​; Sen. Adamu Talba​​​​; Sen. Sidi Ali​​​​​; Sen. Timothy Adudu​​​​; Sen. Ishaq Adebayo Salman​​​; Sen. Akin Odunsi​​​​​; Sen. Seye Ogunlewe​​​​​; Sen. Fatima Raji Rasaki​​​; Sen. Lanre Tejuoso​​​​; Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu​​​​; Sen. Margery Chuba Okadigbo; Sen. Mohammed Saleh​​​; Sen. Sani Kanba​​​​​; Sen. Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo​​; Sen. Danladi Sankara; Sen. Mohammed Ibrahim​; Sen. Sola Adeyeye; Sen. Anthony Agbo​​​; Sen. Ikechukwu Obior and Sen. Chris Adighije​​​.

Also on the list are Sen. Emma Anosike​​​; Sen. Jalo Zarami; Sen. Alkali Jajere; Sen. Oladipo Odujinrin; Sen. Mohammed Alkali; Sen. Sony Ogboeje; Sen. Abu Ibrahim; Sen. Bello Maitama; Sen. Saddiq Yar’adua; Sen. Jide Omoworare and Sen. Anthony Manzo.

In a statement, the National President of GGi, Kunle Sanusi, while reacting to the endorsement of Akpabio and Barau by the Non-Serving Senators and their subsequent call on other aspirants to quit the race, also noted that such call was undemocratic and uncalled for in a constitutional democracy.

He said, “These were people who functioned as lawmakers at the highest level of this country previously. They ought to understand the fundamental rights of individuals as enshrined in the Constitution. They ought to understand constitutional democracy like ours. Many of them on the list once championed the independence of the parliament. So, what has changed?

“The best answer to the question is double standard on their part, for their selfish gains. However, His Excellency Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari will exercise his rights within the confines of the Senate Standing Rule and the 1999 Constitution as amended. He can’t be intimidated by this kind of gang-up since the former Senators have no voting rights on the floor of the Senate on one hand.

“On the other hand, Senator Godswill Akpabio was part of the PDP Senators who voted for a Senate President to ensure the independence of the legislature in 2015. Now he has changed, he want to be handpicked and not emerged through a democratic exercise. That tells you the kind of Senate President they want to install on the 10th National Assembly.”