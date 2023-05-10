10th Assembly: Reps members, members-elect reject Abbas Tajudeen as speaker

vow to resist any attempt to truncate the democratic selection

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following plans to adopt Tajudeen Abass as speaker of the 10th Assembly, members-elect, including House of Representatives members, have revolted, saying “they will not have candidates imposed on them by political parties.”

Recently, speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, advised lawmakers of the 10th National assembly that the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may issue a directive to all contestants for the position of speaker to withdraw from the race and support Tajudeen Abass.

Gbajabiamila had addressed members and members-elect in Abuja on Tuesday Night at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

He was, however, accompanied by Tajudeen Abass whom he says is the preferred choice of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that Tinubu would prevail on other contestants to step-down for the candidate he has endorsed to become speaker.

However, this decision has caused discontent among lawmakers, as they described the move as undemocratic and would impede on the independence of the legislature, and promote the existence of a rubber stamp national assembly.

According to them, we are united behind the choice of Muktar Betara because we believe he has the best credentials fit for the office of speaker and he also enjoys tremendous support from other lawmakers in the parliament.

Members that addressed the press after the meeting said they were unhappy with the manner with which Gbajabiamila is dealing with the issue, having also contested for the position of speaker three times in the past, against the principle of zoning.

The lawmakers committed to support the emergence of Honourable betara and insisted they will resist any attempt to truncate the democratic selection of the leadership of the national assembly.

They, therefore, warned that lawmakers should not abide by the decision of any political party on the choice of speaker for the 10th assembly.