10th Assembly: Gbajabiamila meets reps-elect behind closed doors

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the members-elect for the 10th assembly behind closed doors.

The meeting, which had in attendance returning and new lawmakers, was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting was organised by the Joint Task, a coalition of eight political parties including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although details of the closed-door meeting were undislcosed, it may not be uncconnected to part of moves towards persuading the lawmakers to support the party’s choice.

Speaking before the session, Bello Kumo, chairperson of the Joint Task, said the coalition aims to ensure that there is stability in the 10th assembly.

This is coming amid opposition to the nomination of Tajudeen Abbas for the speakership position by the APC.

Recall that the ruling party picked Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for the position of speaker and deputy.

However, the party’s decision that has been met with rejection by some aspirants in the race.

Speaking on the development at the speakership declaration of Muktar Betara on Monday, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who is also in the race, said they will reject any attempt to “hijack” the parliament.

The plateau lawmaker said the parliament must be independent and free from imposition.

He said, “We will work as a team. We will not allow this parliament to be hijacked. We will not allow this parliament to be made a lame duck. I believe we are loyal to our country first, loyal to our party and loyal to our people.”

Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader; Yusuf Gagdi, chairperson of the committee on navy; and Sada Soli, chairperson of the committee on water resources, who are also in the speakership race, attended Betara’s declaration.

The declaration came hours after the APC announced its zoning formula for the national assembly principal offices.