102 returnees aboard Tarco airline from Port Sudan

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said 102 evacuees returned home from Sudan aboard a Tarco airliner via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, who gave the update on Monday, said the airline arrive at the airport at about 9:15 a.m.

Earlier, had updated newsmen on a Tarco Airline arriving from Port Sudan International Airport.

“Kindly update you on the following:

“Aircraft :B737-500 CS- MAB. Company: Tarco Airline.

“Left Port Sudan International Airport today, 8th May, 2023, at 12:45a.m. local time, with 124 adult

5 Infants. Total 129 Nigerian nationals (evacuees).

“Estimated time of arrival

Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) 2 hrs 50 min

“Stop over 1 hrs in Juba

“JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min

“The flight is expected to arrive Abuja around 6:30a.m. to 7a.m. Nigerian time.” (NAN)