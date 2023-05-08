Home » More... » Metro » 102 return from Sudan aboard Tarco airline
May 8, 2023

102 return from Sudan aboard Tarco airline

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said 102 evacuees returned home from Sudan aboard a Tarco airliner via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, who gave the update on Monday, said the airline arrive at the airport at about 9:15 a.m.

Earlier, had updated newsmen on a Tarco Airline arriving from Port Sudan International Airport.

“Kindly update you on the following:

“Aircraft :B737-500 CS- MAB. Company: Tarco Airline.

“Left Port Sudan International Airport today, 8th May, 2023, at 12:45a.m. local time, with 124 adult

5 Infants. Total 129 Nigerian nationals (evacuees).

“Estimated time of arrival

Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) 2 hrs 50 min

“Stop over 1 hrs in Juba

“JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min

“The flight is expected to arrive Abuja around 6:30a.m. to 7a.m. Nigerian time.” (NAN)

