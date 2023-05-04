1,000 Edo residents benefit from NAF’s medical outreach

By Ozioruva Aliu

No fewer than 1,000 residents of Arougba community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, have benefitted from the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, medical outreach organised by 107 Air Maritime Group, NAF, Benin City.

Speaking during the flag off of the event, yesterday, Commander, 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force, Benin City, Air Commodore Nasiru Saidu, said the medical outreach was organised to commemorate the Nigerian Air Force Day celebration for 2023

Represented by the Commanding Officer, 107 Air Maritime Group Medical Centre, Group Captain Olatunji Oguntuase, Saidu said the effort was part of steps taken by the current leadership of the Nigerian Air Force to improve healthcare delivery to communities around its bases as its corporate social responsibility, CSR.

He said the event was also to improve civilian-military relationship, CMR.

Saidu said: “You will have the privilege of free consultations with our team of medical experts. In addition, some screening exercises such as hepatitis, malaria and sugar test will be carried out.

“There will also be free dental checks, free eye examination and distribution of eye glasses.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Ohen of Arougba community, Jeffery Omosomwan said, the gesture by NAF was an indication that there was a cordial relationship between the military and the community.