Zulum mourns Nuhu Clark, Prof Gujbawu

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum mourns with shock and extreme grief the separate deaths of the state assembly member-elect for Chibok, Honourable Nuhu Clark, and a Professor of Mass Communication, Mohammed Gujbawu.



Zulum is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the lesser hajj, from where he received news of the deaths.

The Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement, that Professor Zulum had from his base in Makkah, made personal contacts with some loved ones of both deceased before extending condolences to families, friends and associates, particularly communities of Chibok, the University of Maiduguri, the Borno State University and the entire academic community.

While Nuhu Clark died as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in India, Gujbawu died in Maiduguri after a protracted illness. They both died at different times on Tuesday (yesterday).

Both men were illustrious sons of Borno whose contributions were huge and for which government and the people of Borno State shall remain profoundly grateful, Zulum said.

“Honourable Nuhu Clark will be remembered for his huge contributions in leading the fight against poverty by the Zulum administration, in which Clark served as Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation from 2019, before he resigned in 2022 to contest the state assembly election which he won as representative of Chibok state constituency. He will also be remembered for his impactful services as former chairman of Chibok, as former Special Adviser, as a former nurse who helped in saving lives at hospitals”, Zulum was quoted in the statement.



“Professor Gujbawu will be remembered as someone who hugely impacted knowledge on countless number of students through his scholarly lectures and supervision of research works at universities, for his authorship of books and academic articles and for being an academic administrator at departmental and other levels”, the governor also said.



Zulum added that “Professor Gujbawu will also be remembered for his contribution to the growth of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in which he had served as state publicity secretary beside his other media guidance and supportive services that helped successive administrations in the state”.



The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed men, and also prays that God gives their families and other loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable losses.