Zone Reps speakership to S-East, coalition begs APC, Tinubu

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to zone the speakership of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly to South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

The coalition said that heeding the call will promote equity and also reflect the federal character principle of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the national convener of the group, Chief Dominic Ogakwu said that the south east was yet to occupy the office since the return of democracy in 1999.

“At present, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of civil society, we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It is for this reason that we call on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the Office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East not just to reflect federal character and support a balanced power sharing formula in the country, but because the South East Zone has the potential and capacity for the Office.

“There is a sense of alienation and marginalization amongst the people of the Zone by the APC, which though we do not share, but agree as legitimate concern.

“As a country that just emerged from an electoral process that is benighted by divisive tendencies, history beckons on the ruling party to demonstrate that is inclusive, equitable and responsive to all parts of the country, particularly the South East.

“As a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country, it is urgent and imperative that the APC promotes the tenets of Federal Character by zoning the Speakership to the South East and strengthen the cords of unity and peaceful co-existence amongst our peoples.

“Records indicate that since the return of democratic rule in 1999, the Southeast geopolitical zone is the only zone yet to have the opportunity to produce a speaker of the House of Representatives. The nearest the zone has come is Deputy Speaker between 2011 and 2015.”