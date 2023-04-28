Zone Reps’ Dep Speaker to South-South Christian, group urges APC, Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of Progressive Parliamentary Support Alliance (PPSA) has appealed to the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members-elect of the House of Representatives to support a Christian lawmaker from South South region to emerge as the deputy speaker.

The Coalition’s position was conveyed in a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Bala Mohammed and Secretary, Boboye Akinrefon and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The group posited that the office should be given to the incumbent Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Power, Reverend Francis Waive, the member representing Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The group said that electing a Christian deputy speaker will ensure a religious balance, equity and justice and in tandem with the federal character principle.

The Coalition specifically emphasized the need to ensure that Christians have adequate representation in the body of principal officers in the Green Chamber.

“We wish to put on record that we are not opposed to the choice of a Muslim Speaker in the 10th Assembly, but we wish to unequivocally demand for religious balancing especially among the two principal officers — Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“This becomes very germane to the principles of fairness and equity. Recall that Nigerians and Christian Community took it in good faith when the leadership of APC resorted to the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket in the 9th Assembly.

“And it is very expedient to point out that with the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket which was replicated with the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kasim Shettima, the Parliament should reflect religious balancing.

“From series of assessment carried out on all the three geo-political zones – South South, South West and South East, we can attest to the character and personality of Honourable Reverend Francis Waive as the man fit for the job.

“Our assessment was premises on the proficiency and high sense of responsibility discharged by Hon. Francis Waive as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power.

“Looking at his pedigree in the 9th Assembly, we can authoritatively state that Honourable Francis Waive has demonstrated utmost diligence as member of various Standing Committees including: Finance, Banking & Currency, Capital Market, Housing & Habitat, North East Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission, Sustainable Development Goals, Steel and Mines Development, Pilgrim, Foreign Affairs, Privatization & Commercialization, Police Affairs and Host Communities.

“From all indications, Francis Waive is fit for the office of the Deputy Speaker, not only because of his performance in the aforementioned capacities, but as a Gentleman per excellence as well as his ability to coordinate the affairs of the Parliament.

“We strongly believe that Francis Waive has the capacity to provide the support for whosoever is nominated as the Speaker in the 10th Assembly and handle critical role of Committee of the Whole as well as Committee of the Supply at any give time,” the statement read in part.