Zone 10th Reps leadership to N/West, support Aminu Sani Jaji- Arewa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Concerned Citizens (ACC), a group in the Northwest; has said that the 10th House of Representatives leadership should be zoned to the Northwest and Hon.Aminu Sani Jaji should be considered because he is the most suitable lawmaker for the exalted position Speaker.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday at the Arewa House Kaduna,Salis Muhammad Moriki, Chairman, Arewa Concerned Citizens, said they were ardently following the issue of the current political dispensation in the country, especially the zoning of key positions to the various geopolitical zones in the country in order to reflect equal representation among the 6 geopolitical zones in the country.

“As we are all aware that the President has emerged from the South West and Vice President from the North East. And it is expected that the Senate President would emerge from the South South or South East while the Speaker, House of Representatives would emerge from the North West.”

“In view of the above, we are calling on the President elect, and APC Leadership in general to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the Speaker, House of Representatives who hails from Zamfara state for the following reasons:”

“The President needs somebody as speaker with capacity, sincere support and understanding.”

“In order not to repeat the mistakes of the past where the executive and Legislature were at logger heads, there’s need to have a Speaker that has been with the president and understood each other even before President elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu was nominated as APC presidential flag bearer. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has been with president elect and works with him even before now. “

‘Hon. Aminu Jaji hails from Zamfara state, being the State that hasn’t ever produced a speaker in the zone since 1999. There is need for the state to have a speaker of the House of Representatives for equity and justice, especially now that the state produces a person with integrity and capacity.”

“Aminu Sani Jaji has worked tirelessly with his personal resources to actual the Presidency of Alh. Ahmed Bola Tinubu in this , being the chairman of contact and mobilisation committee of the Presidential campaign Committee.”

“Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has been one.of the pillars of the APC in Zamfara and North West in general.”

“He’s one of the few people in Zamfara with grassroot support and sponsorship of the party in the state

He influenced the success of Bola Tinubu “

“He served as director contact and mobilisation committee of North West for presidential campaign committee Committee.’

He gave in all for the success of the President elect, Alh. Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2023 presidential election.

Above all, as the need for the incoming government to include youth in governance, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is a youth that understands it all associates himself with them.

“Therefore, we call on the President elect, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu and APC leadership to, as a matter of justice, good working relation between Legislature and Executive, and to have a person with the capacity to translate vision into reality to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.”

“We also urge the President elect and APC leadership to ignore those deforming his character, especially some section of APC leadership in the state who are jealous of his popularity and unmatched achievements,”he said