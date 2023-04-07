Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to depart AC Milan this summer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave AC Milan in the summer since the club has no interest in extending his stay.

The Swede hasn’t been given much game time due to injury problems, appearing only four times in the Serie A and scoring once from a penalty kick.

According to reports from Foot Mercato, his injury woes is the reason the Milan club doesn’t want to renew his contract.

Another Serie A side, Monza are eyeing his development and reportedly willing to sign the 41-year-old goalscorer.

It is, however, unknown if the 41-year-old will continue his playing career after this season or bring to an end his trophy-laden 32-year career.

Ibrahimovic has scored 37 goals in 78 appearances since rejoining Rossoneri, winning the Italian top-flight title in the 2021/22 season.