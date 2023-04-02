Zinoleesky’s UK tour was very successful – International promoter, Olamide Baron

By Ayo Onikoyi

Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom-based Baron Inc. Entertainment, Olamide Baron has described as “very successful” the Zinoleesky UK Tour which took place last month and packaged by his company.

According to Baron, “The tour was announced in December 2022 and embarked on in March 2023 with six shows in the UK held at London, Manchester, Birmingham, Middlesbrough, Aberdeen and Milton Keynes. Although the shows were not without the normal challenges, associated with shows of that magnitude. However, the UK Tour was a very successful one and virtually all the shows were sold out.”

The promoter in a chat with Potpourri revealed that the tour grossed over £200,000, painting a picture of the efforts involved in organising the processes

“ The tour grossed over £200,000, and the planning took us 5 months to put together. The planning involved 5 main stages. Stage 1, was the negotiation and agreement with the label. Stage 2, was announcement and promotions. Stage 3 was the Visa processes and application. Stage 4 entailed arrival in the UK and logistics and Stage 5 is Event Days. If I must start talking about each stage, I believe we won’t finish today,’ he stated.

Baron stated that the setlist for the performances included songs from Zinoleesky’s previous albums and the new “Grit and Lust” EP.

Baron also revealed his next project, saying, “We have a UK Tour coming up in June with afrobeats superstar Young Jonn, a concert in Manchester and Birmingham with the prolific singer BNXN and a show with the beautiful singer FAVE amongst other shows…

Olamide Baron is an astute businessman and reputable personnel who has worked with the likes of Davido , Olamide , Mr Eazi , Tiwa Savage , Flavour , Wande Coal , Wizkid , Mafikizolo, Kingpromise , Tacha , Kizz Daniel and more .

He is also a sports agent and associate of top sports personalities across the world.