Zeal, courage, patriotism paid off for APC’s victory — Professionals council

.hails stakeholders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has attributed the party’s victory at the Federal and state levels to the zeal, courage and patriotism demonstrated by the stakeholders and party faithful.

The group remarked on Saturday while commending stakeholders for the role played in ensuring victory for the party at the just concluded presidential and governorship elections in Lagos State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Lagos State Motor Park management, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, in his Lagos office, the National Director General of the council, Seyi Bamigbade, noted that Oluomo played a very important role in mobilizing support for the party.

Bamigbade, along with the convener APC Intervention Committee, Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade-John, as well as other executive council members, also commended the Chief of Staff to Lagos Governor, Tayo Ayinde as well as the National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Kolade Alabi for their roles in making sure that party retained power at the state and federal levels.

The council noted that they demonstrated zeal, courage and patriotism which paid off for the party when it won at the federal and state levels.

He said the trio came to rescue when they were most needed, praying to God to perfect all things in their lives.

He said, “What happened at the polls was a product of several months of strategic meetings and engagements with the trio of MC Oluomo, Chief of Staff to Lagos Government, Tayo Ayinde as well as the National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Kolade Alabi and other critical stakeholders of the party spearheaded.

“Your sacrifices and commitment were unparalleled, leading to a successful outing for our party. This came at the risk of your personal and family safety, your businesses and indeed all that you stand for.

“We can’t thank you enough but pray that our incoming president, Bola Tinubu will become that vessel for a national rebirth which was all you stood for”, he said.

APC Intervention Convener, Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade-John while thanking Akinsanya for welcoming the team to his office said history will be kind to him and all other members of the party who worked assiduously to secure victory at the national and state levels.