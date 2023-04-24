Zamfara reinstates Emir dethroned for turbaning bandits leader

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the reinstatement of Emir of Yandoto, Aliyu Maraca to the throne of Emir of Birnin Yandoto.

Recall that Marafa was derobed for conferring a traditional title of Sarki Fulani in July 2022, on a bandits leader, Ado Aliero, “as part of the peace-building effort by his emirate.”

The state government subsequently set up a committee to investigate the action of the Emir.

However, a statement yesterday by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Kabir Balarabe, explained that the traditional ruler was reinstated following the committee’s recommendations that investigated his role and cleared him of any complicity.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has approved the reinstatement of Aliyu Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto. His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

” The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit. “Based on the committee’s findings, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace-building efforts between the repentant bandit and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town. The reinstatement takes immediate effect, it declared,” the statement added.