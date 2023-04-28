Zamfara Guber: APC will reclaim mandate in Tribunal- Shinkafi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Special Adviser to Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on bilateral and multilateral relations Hon. Dr Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi has said that the mandate ‘stolen’ by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state would be reclaimed back at the tribunal.

He alleged that what transpired in Zamfara during the March 18th Governorship election was more of a coup against the All Progresives Congress (APC).

Shinkafi said at a press conference in Kaduna that the election and declaration in Zamfara was more of a broad day robbery that was being challenged at the tribunal with verified facts.

According to himv, the guber election in Zamfara was heavily militarised as if it was a war situation.

“The elections in some local government were not concluded but results were declared in favour of the PDP,” he alleged.

” We are therefore calling on the leadership of the APC at the national level to investigate what transpired and how the situation turned around all of a sudden after the APC won with landslide margin during the presidential election in the State.

” There is no way the good people of Zanfara will vote against Governor Matawalle in view of his outstanding performance in the state. So we will not leave any stone unturned at reclaiming the mandate.

” We are already in tribunal to challenge the declaration of Dauda Lawal of PDP as Governor elect of Zanfara State, we will not accept it because it is not true that he actually won the election, we have the facts and documents to proof that Governor Matawalle won that election very clear and square.

” We also have documents and videos of how the election was manipulated and how the Supervisory Presiding officers (SPOs) and the Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) were compromised.

” So because we have already filed our case at the tribunal, we will not speak much but to appeal to our supporters to remain calm, peaceful and hopeful that we will not disappoint them and we will stop at nothing untill the mandate is reclaimed” he said.