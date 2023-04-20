‘You’ve to know how to take blows,’ Hakimi’s ex-wife breaks silence

By Efosa Taiwo

Hiba Abouk, ex-wife of Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has broken silence following their rocky divorce.

Abouk said that despite the rape charges against Hakimi, she was at peace with the situation but needed time to come to terms with the shock.

She also revealed that the couple had been going through a divorce since Hakimi’s accusation of rape in February.

Speaking to ELLE, Hakimi’s ex-wife said, “I am fine. There are days when it is like this, and others in which you’ve to know how to take blows and make decisions, sometimes complicated, and get used to new situations.”

Hiba Abouk added, “Who would’ve imagined that in addition to facing the usual pain that a separation entails and accepting the grief that the failure of a family project to which I had given myself body and soul entails, I would’ve to face this ignominy? I needed time to digest this shock.

When you separate, you restructure your life, but it’s not anything special either: you’ve to take iron out of the matter. It’s true that, with two children, it is emotionally complicated, but I’m not the first and I will not be the last.

The important thing is that I have the peace of mind of having tried and having done everything I had to do. There are decisions that cannot be made overnight. For me it’s a premise not to rush in moments of crisis.”

On the other hand, it has been alleged that resolving the settlement may pose difficulties since Hakimi has reportedly listed a significant portion of his riches under his mother’s name.

Abouk and Hakimi are parents to two children, Amín and Naim, aged 3 and 1 respectively. The couple tied the knot in 2020, after getting acquainted in 2018.