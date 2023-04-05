Youths committee urges Tinubu to appoint Faleke as SGF

The Committee of Youths on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has urged President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to appointment Abiodun Faleke as Chief of Staff (CoS) or Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) due to his loyalty.

The CYMS Director General, Mr Obinna Nwaka, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that Faleke was an accessible and detribalised leader that deserved such appointment.

Nwaka said that Faleke was someone who could work under pressure, adding that he also understood both economic and political situation as a politician.

He said that the appointment of Faleke as Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council by the President-lect was an indication that the next administration was prepared for good reward system.

Nwaka described Faleke as an unbiased, understanding christian politician and a quintessential leader with ability to withstand pressure.

He said that Faleke was always ready to salvage any predicaments liable to affect the victory of Tiubu.

According to him, a man such as Faleke who understands the system, a Christian, accessible, political commitment of supporters is not a bad idea.

“Faleke should be considered for Chief of Staff or SGF in the next administration.

“He is a man who has suffered for the actualisation of this Tinubu’s presidency over decades and as CoS or SGF, will go a long way, ” he said.

Nwaka stressed that Faleke’s loyalty to Asiwaju had cost him the opportunity to be the Governor of Kogi State when late Prince Audu Abubakar, the governor elect whom he ran a joint ticket with, died.

“Faleke would have been Governor of Kogi State seven years ago when unfortunate incident happened but that opportunity was truncated.

“Though we are glad that after the 2023 election, APC won in the center, we are hoping that Asiwaju will encourage him to serve as his CoS or SGF to enable him to continue his good work.

Recall that CYMS is an evaluation and monitoring body with structures in the states of the Federation, engaged by the Presidency in 2018.

CYMS is with the mandate to sensitise and promote the policies and programmes of the Federal Government.