Youth involvement, key to successful nation building – Fatimah Bamisedun, Community Champion, Global Shapers, Nigeria

The regional arm of the Global Shapers Community in Nigeria, a non-partisan not-for-profit organization, has been responding to social issues and challenges within the country, with the aim of creating a sustainable future for all.

Initiatives in the fields of health, education, civic engagement, and the environment are consistently carried out by the organization to contribute to nation building.

The Global Shapers Community stresses the importance of youth involvement as pivotal to nation building and calls for the need to engage in intergenerational dialogue to advance nation building.

The organization consists of a network of young and inspiring individuals from the nonprofit, private, and public service sectors, who represent the key economic sectors in Nigeria.

Fatimah Bamisedun, a business strategy and transformation consultant, who is the Community Champion managing the Global Shapers Community in Nigeria, has engaged multiple stakeholders including hosting community leaders at the 2022 Annual Curator’s Summit, World Economic Forum, Geneva, Switzerland.

She has also led several initiatives including civic engagement, end period-poverty, digital education drives and entrepreneurship support which further reinforces her advocacy for young Nigerians being at the nucleus of socio-economic development.

Consisting of 17 hubs across 47% of states in the country (Lagos,Abuja,PH, Ibadan,Benin,Owerri,Kano,Kaduna,Ilorin,Katsina,Jalingo,Enugu,Yola,Warri,Uyo,Calabar,Ota) the Global Shapers, Nigeria has collectively impacted over 20,000 lives since inception. Projects such as recycling, beach and market clean-ups, delivering basic needs in crisis, providing access to digital education, advocating for the rights of women and children, to promoting youth participation in civic engagement have been carried out by the community.

“Nation building is a complicated process that requires the engagement of many parties, including government officials, civil society groups, and the commercial sector.

“Yet, the importance of youthful leaders in nation-building cannot be overstated. Youth leaders are grounded with the vitality, ingenuity, and zeal to effect good change and make a difference in their communities,” Bamisedun said.

At the World Economic Forum, Davos 2023, the Global Shaper’s Community in Nigeria had the privilege of having a Nigerian Shaper from the Calabar Hub, Deborah Braide, represent the youth voices on Energy and International Development.

“Young adults who are excelling in their occupations and businesses and have a solid track record of being central to solution building in their local communities, offer important skills and expertise that can be transferred to roles at the lower and mid-levels of government. Their views, inventive ideas, and desire for excellence in governance, will result to more effective and efficient delivery of initiatives, with transparency and accountability,” Bamisedun continued.

“The youth are taking a more active approach at ridding themselves of the strongholds of tribalism which have wrecked the country’s development on too many sectors, diversity with religion, ethnicity, and ideologies are much more embraced in this generation, which is a value that fosters understanding and respect that would in turn contribute to a more cohesive and harmonious society.

Bamisedun stressed, ” Intergenerational dialogue is fundamental to commonwealth which provides a level-playing field that allows for knowledgeable value-exchange from an innovative and philosophical perspective.

“Overall, youth-led and youth-inspired initiatives have the potential to be a powerful force for positive change in society. By empowering young people to take the lead on issues that matter to them, a brighter future can be created for all.”