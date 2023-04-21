You’re chosen by God to lead — Cleric to Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Musa Animashaun has disclosed that the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke is God’s choice for the state, urging the populace to support him.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Animashaun disclosed this after the two raka’at prayers at the Eid ground in Osogbo on Friday.

He stressed that Osogbo people in particular cast their votes for Adeleke and urged them to hail him, a directive which was followed by a loud ovation.

The Imam promised his continued prayers for the success of Adeleke, saying whoever God chooses must be supported to succeed. He prayed that Adeleke shall live his dream for the people of the state.

“You shall not experience any form of humiliation because it is evident that people love you,” he noted.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Adeleke assured the people of Osogbo and Osun state of his resolve to forge ahead with his pro-people policies, describing the basic task of government as caring for the people.

Adeleke, according to the statement reaffirmed his dedication “to uplift the state and fast-tracking development through fundamental and grassroots oriented initiatives.

“I remain a good Ambassador of my family and a role model for all lovers of good governance. Every step of the way, it has been God and I assure the people of Osun that I remain God-fearing and people-oriented for the public good.

” As power is meaningful only when it serves the people, I will take up the issue of Ilesa garage to Testing ground. I have heard stories of multiple deaths on that road. Action will be taken to ensure contractors are mobilized to site.

“Our administration is implementing several projects in water, roads, education, workers’ welfare, digital economy, youth, women, local development and others. We need your prayers to continue to deliver in the best interest of our people.

“As I noted in my Eid-el-Fitr message, let us continue with the lessons of Ramadan after Ramadan. Let us remain committed to love and godliness. With God, our state shall get transformed to greater height”.