Your wife should know your account balance – Okowa’s aide, Ossai

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Success has advised men to allow their wives to know their account balance.

Ossai who disclosed this on his Facebook page said It’s ungodly for men to hide their account balance from their wives.



He noted that planning helps to build trust between husband and wife.

“Your wife should know your account balance.

“As a man, it’s your wife’s responsibility to know your account balance.



“It’s ungodly for you to hide Money in your bank from your wife.



“If your wife is not aware of your account balance, it means you are not planning with your wife.