Your Pan-African initiative laudable, Kenyan President tells Ooni

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Kenyan President, Williams Ruto, has described the pursuit of welfarism for Africans and people of African descent of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as laudable.

He also said the monarch is a unique African kind that should be emulated by other kings.

In a statement issued by Ooni’s spokesperson Moses Olafare during the monarch’s visit to Kenya and made available to journalists on Friday, Ruto said the monarch is known for consistently championing the course of unification of the African people globally for peace and economic advancement.

The monarch who was accompanied by the Governor of Machakos County in Kenya, Her Excellency Wavinya Ndeti, his queen; Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, visited the Kenyan president to discuss his Global Peace Agenda and his Pan-African Business Initiatives.

“Your Majesty, I sincerely welcome you and your team on behalf of the government and good people of Kenya. We have been told of how you have consistently used your throne to work for peace and prosperity of our continent and the world at large, you are indeed a very unique Pan-African king of our time. This is what kings should be doing.

“I am particularly impressed by the quality of your entourage here today, a team of investors and business magnates who are here in Kenya to contribute to the economic prosperity of our country and the entire East Africa Sub-region. Thank you very much.

“Kenyans and Nigerians are partners in progress for the development of Africa. The two countries have enjoyed good diplomatic ties together and this your visit and your investment mission in Kenya will surely further strengthen the existing cordiality between our two countries.”

“Kenya is opening for big enterprises, come and set up businesses here and I can assure you and members of your Ojaja Pan-African Business Initiatives some of whom are already operating in some East African countries of the unflinching support of my government”, President Ruto said.

Ooni Ogunwusi had earlier described President Ruto as a Pan-African president and exemplary leader the African people can trust, commending him for the warm reception accorded him (Ooni) and his entourage.

The monarch described Kenya as a leading stable democracy in Africa, also expressed his confidence in the president’s capacity to deliver monumental dividends of democracy to the people of Kenya.

“Your Excellency, I feel so great being received by you today. Few days ago, I was in the South American country of Brazil hosted by President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva to join him unveiling the Annual African Traditional Day(ISESE DAY)”, he said.