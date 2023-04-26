Your late wife lived purposeful life, Atiku visits, condoles Orji Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife, Ifeoma who died at the age of 61.

Atiku who paid a visit to Kalu at his Abuja on Wednesday expressed sadness over the loss.

He urged Kalu, a former governor of Abia, to take solace in that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

He further described late Ifeoma as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of humanity, while praying God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In his reaction, expressed gratitude to the former Vice President for coming to sympathize with him.