Yoruba Youths declare war against fuel subsidy removal

…say fight to maintain current fuel prices would be more formidable than ENDSARS protests

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a bold move to protect the interests of the Nigerian masses, the Yoruba Youth Council has issued a powerful appeal to players in the petroleum industry and President-elect Bola Tinubu.

In a press statement on Thursday by its National President, Ayodele Gbologe, the council called for the current status quo of fuel prices to be maintained.

The statement noted that the average Nigerian cannot even boast of having three meals a day, let alone cope with the price hikes that would result from the removal of fuel subsidies.

“Even up till now, Nigerian has not fully recovered from the recent satanic Naira redesigning policy, which crippled several businesses and brought hardship to citizens.

“Except government wants to pretend as if they are not aware that citizens no longer have trust in them,” Gbologe said.

The council also expressed concern that the palliatives put in place to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal would likely be looted, further exacerbating the suffering of the masses.

The Yoruba Youth Council made it clear that it would not stand idly by while the interests of the Nigerian people were trampled upon.

The council warned that the fight to maintain the current fuel price would be more formidable than the ENDSARS protests that rocked the country in 2020.

“We have consulted our counterpart in the Southeast and the North and we are still consulting for them to join forces with us in fighting the battle.

“We have also start to re-orientate our members to be ever ready for the sacrifice as power belong to the people.

“We are very optimistic that the fight is going to be more formidable and successful than that of ENDSARS, in case government insists on the removal,” he warned.

The Yoruba youths, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to listen to the voice of reason and prioritize the interests of the Nigerian people over short-term gains.

The council called for a more sustainable solution to the issue of fuel subsidy that would not further burden the already suffering masses.