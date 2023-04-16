Yoruba, Igbo, N-Delta, northern leaders set agenda for Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

Amid controversies trailing the declaration of All Progressives Congress, APC’s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, regional groups are setting agenda for the incoming administration.

While the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, are demanding that the President-elect restructures Nigeria, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, is appealing for an end to insecurity in the North.

On their part, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and Aka Ikenga are calling for fair treatment in the polity, noting that Nigerians need to be unified.

In separate chats with Sunday Vanguard, they said Nigeria would perform better if it is united, restructured and protected against external and internal threats.

Restructuring

The National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said: “At the moment, insecurity of lives and properties is very much in the air. The style of administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last eight years created division and mistrust among Nigerians and between the people and the government. The economy was in reverse gear rather than growing.

“This was compounded by the policies brought up as we approached the just concluded elections that turned virtually everybody into a pauper. Reversing these self-inflicted traumas should therefore be of immediate concern of the President-elect on taking the oath of office on May 29, 2023.

“Within the ambit of the medium and long term measures should be the means of restructuring the country in a manner that constituent parts would have greater control over their own affairs.”

Ajayi added that President Buhari’s economic policy did little in boosting industrialisation, noting that businesses went under while living became difficult, especially with the poor implementation of the cashless policy.

“The effect of the latter could be seen in how businesses are collapsing and lives are avoidably being lost due to the cash crunch policy of the present administration. In such a situation, the in-coming government of Bola Tinubu must rekindle the patriotism of Nigerians through good governance that is inclusive,” he concluded.

On his part, YCE Secretary General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, said: “We will be quite happy if the President-elect will consider the issue of regionalisation, which will make for better management of the country.

“We also want a revamping of the economic situation such that industries can come back to life. On our side, we advocate that the South-West people support the incoming president intellectually and morally to make sure that he succeeds.

“The most critical thing that we look forward to lies in the power supply because we believe that once there is power,

everybody can contribute economically. Wielders, hairdressers and the big industries will have the power to produce their goods at a reduced cost. That way, we can attract investors to Nigeria and the South-West.

“Also, what Amotekun can do in this part of the country is essential. They should be empowered to operate in places where we do not have the presence of the outfit. In Ogun and Ondo states, the security outfit is functioning well. So, the issue of state policing and protection of the masses with local policing measures are other things into which he should look.”

Security

Also speaking, spokesperson, Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said: “It is not in doubt that on March 3, the north put up a solid, united front and its votes overwhelmingly went to the APC and Tinubu. We do not expect him to run an administration that will give the North what it does not deserve.

“The north voted for Tinubu in the hope of installing a leadership that will make them more secure and provide their children with a productive future. The main expectations of the north from Tinubu hinged on the possibility that we could look to a future without Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP; Boko Haram; without banditry and kidnapping, that our young will get a good education, acquire skills and get jobs; that corruption will be arrested, contained and eliminated.

“By voting for Tinubu, we hope to celebrate the end of poor governance, a leadership that runs away from threats and leaders who only remember the people when they need votes.”

Fair treatment

Meanwhile, the policy and strategy think tank of Ndi Igbo, Aka Ikenga, noted that it wants the South-East people to be treated fairly.

President of Aka Ikenga, Madueke Chike, said: “Igbos just want to be fairly treated in Nigeria. The Igbo people just want justice, equity and fairness.”

Unity

National Publicity Secretary of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Ken Robinson, added that “the country is aware that we have a preferred candidate, and our preferred candidate has expressed dissatisfaction in the outcome of the process. In deference to our support for him, we will not begin to talk about expectations for the President-elect.

“As a responsible organisation, we recognise that there is a President-elect declared by the electoral body. However, PANDEF will not discuss its expectations until such a time that it will be proper to do so.”I can briefly say that Nigerians expect that the next leader of this country should be able to unite the country better. The last elections have divided us along ethnic lines as reflected in the outcome, especially the pattern of voting.

“South-East predominantly voted for Obi, North-East predominantly voted for Atiku and the South-West predominantly voted for Tinubu. So, we are a divided country and the greatest task before the next leader of the country is to break down the barriers, unite us and make Nigeria an egalitarian society.”