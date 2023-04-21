YABATECH rejoices with Muslim faithful, calls for prayer for nation

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has implored Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the nation as it prepares toward a new political and democratic dispensation.

Uduak Inyang-Udoh, the Acting Rector of YABATECH, in his felicitation message to the Muslim faithful made the appeal on Thursday in a statement on the occasion of 2023 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Iyang-Udo, stated that Eid-el-Fitr, also known as the ‘festival of breaking the fast’, marked the end of a month-long period of dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students, I felicitate with staff, students, alumni, and friends of the College and the nation at large on this auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Fitr Celebration.

“I implore everyone to use the occasion of the celebration to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.

“Also, to pray for the College and most importantly for our dear nation, Nigeria as we match towards a new political and democratic dispensation,” he added.

The Acting Rector also wished the Muslim faithful a very joyful celebration, adding, “I wish you all a very joyful celebration and may Allah fill our lives with happiness and open doors of success in our different endeavours”.