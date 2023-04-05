World Water Day: Nestlé Nigeria takes waste stewardship to Ogun children

By Chioma Obinna

In line with the United Nations, UN, ambitious vision and dedication towards a sustainable, equitable and inclusive water-secure future for people and planet alike, Nestlé Nigeria took the message of responsible water management to over 160 children and teachers from public and private primary schools, in partnership with the Ogun State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency and the FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

The event which was organised to mark this year’s World Water Day also featured other activities including games to help the children inculcate the right habits in the way they use, consume, and manage water, to help them become better stewards of this precious resource.

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance to raise awareness about the importance of water and the impact of our actions on preserving this scarce resource today and for future generations. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Accelerating Change”.

Sadly, seven years to the Sustainable Development Goal 6- clean water and sanitation for all, only 10 per cent of Nigerians have access to basic WASH, 67 per cent use basic drinking water services and the per capita volume of water available to the rural population daily is 10 Liters, 40 litres less than the UN acceptable standards.

Also, the 2021 National Outcome Routine Mapping of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Service Levels (WASH-NORM) report, revealed that 23 per cent of Nigerians do not have access to basic water supply services.

However, caring for water is one Nestlé Nigeria maintained their commitment to protecting the environment for the future. Currently, not less than 8,000 children have been reached annually with information on healthy hydration and water conservation through the Nestlé for Healthier Kids initiative, a school-based nutrition education programme.

Speaking at the event which also saw the tour of Nestle’s water plants in Agbara, Ogun State and Abaji, in the Federal Capital Territory, the Marketing and Category Manager for Nestlé Waters Nigeria, Joy Abdullahi-Johnson, described water as the most critical natural resource for human survival, after the air.

“It, therefore, needs to be managed in a way that is equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial. With the increasing pressure on our water resources, we all need to work together to preserve this vital resource we all depend on.

“At Nestlé, we believe that equipped with the right information, children can become good stewards of the environment from an early age. We are therefore excited to be at the forefront of efforts to educate these young ones today.

“We also work with stakeholders and partners to increase access to clean, safe water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities (WASH) for individuals and families as well as teachers and students in schools within our communities.”

Also speaking at the Agbara factory, the Programme Manager Ogun State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Mr Sola Ogunbor noted that the Day was another opportunity to emphasise the need for daily consumption of clean water in adequate amounts for optimal hydration and healthy living. Children can contribute to accelerating the needed change by adopting new behaviours on how they use, consume, and manage water in their daily activities, to avoid wastage of this precious resource”.

The Head of Water Supply, FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Chinyelu Obrike who spoke at Nestlé’s factory in Abaji added that every action, no matter how small, will make a difference. Children are agents of change. They are quick to learn and eager to pass across messages learnt to their friends, parents, teachers and peers.

“This educational advocacy will bring the rapid transformative change needed to fast-track the achievement of SDG 6 – water and sanitation for all. We are happy to be collaborating with Nestlé Nigeria on this laudable initiative”.

One of the Pupils, a Primary 5 pupil of Salvation Army School 1 Agbara, Esther Samuel said she was happy to be part of the programme. I really enjoyed the tour of the factory. I have learnt a lot about how to use and conserve water, and not waste it. I am ready to practice what I have been taught at home and I will definitely teach my siblings and friends all I have learnt. I want to thank Nestlé and my school for giving me this interesting experience”.

According to the General Secretary, Mr Antonio Guterres, of the United Nations, UN, water is not only about human rights and gender equality but about health, sanitation, hygiene and disease – prevention among others.