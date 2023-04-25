World Malaria Day: Eschew self-medication – Expert urges public

Nurse Oluwatosin Ogunlowo, Nursing Department, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Eleyele Branch, Ile-Ife, has admonished people to eschew self medication in treating malaria.

Ogunlowo stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.

She said that every year on April 25, countries and organisations all around the globe celebrate World Malaria Day with the World Health Organisation.



Theme for this year’s celebration is: “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”.

According to her, malaria is caused by plasmodium parasite transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, saying the symptoms are: Nausea; headache; muscle/joint pain; abdominal pain and fever.

The Nurse explained that some people that are considerably at risk of contracting malaria are: pregnant women; people with low immunity; children under age of five and babies.

She stated further that lackaidasical attitude to malaria can affect kidney, low blood and severe case that can lead to death.

Ogunlowo urged people to prevent malaria by sleeping under mosquito net; wearing clothes that covers the body, uses of insecticides and ensure they always made their environment clean.

“The Nigerian government and various non-governmental organisations have made significant efforts to tackle malaria, including the distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and improved access to effective antimalarial drugs,” she said.

According to her, the efforts on Nigerian government cannot be over-emphasised in tackling malaria, appealed for more sustainable Investment in malaria control, to reduce the burden of the disease on the most vulnerable communities.

She stated further that the populace should cultivate the habit of visiting government hospitals, stressing that there’s free malaria drug at primary healthcare centres.