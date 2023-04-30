World Health Day: ActionAid launches ‘Go Green’ Campaign

….sensitizes youth on climate change, environmental protection

By Gabriel Ewepu and Favour Ulebor

ABUJA – A nonprofit organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Friday, launched a ‘Go Green’ campaign to commemorate the 2023 World Health Day.

The speaking on the Day, Director of Programmes, AAN, Suwaiba Muhammed Dankabo, explained that the launch of ‘Green Friday Initiative’ is to create awareness about climate change issues/climate action and young people’s roles.

Also is to create the opportunity for youth active participation in mitigating the impact of climate change in communities.

The World Health Day, Global Platform was marked in collaboration with Activista Nigeria, ActionAid Nigeria’s Youth Activists, launched the ‘Go Green’ Campaign.

Dankabo said: “Climate justice means that government takes into account the adaptation processes, how Nigeria is prepared to support people in the changes they are experiencing within their environment, the cut or shortages in the level of productivity because of the change in the nature as it comes to them.

“People need to understand and put into practice the adaptation processes, that has to do with how they have been coping before and what they need to do more.

“The attitude of people that is motivation the degradation of land and then complicating the opportunities we have in getting a better ecology.”

She further stated that, “People need to understand that, there are so many things people need to understand about climate change.

“The justice bit of it comes from the responsibilities of duty bearers. Those who have the power to ensure that where the capacity of people In taking their own personal responsibility is limited, they have to come in.

“This year they have come out with early warning on the nature of flood we should expect, so what we expect the government to do is to help to be sure that they are putting plans in place and also helping people into what their responsibilities are.”

On why AAN embarked on sensitization, she said, “This kind of discussion helps in making people to understand how to play their role in the issue of environment seriously, and as they are taking their role in creating their adaptation path, they can make their own demands from the government.

“Part of the adaptation also include agricultural practices, that is government is suppose to help people in making farming more integrated and more diversified.”



Meanwhile, the Programme Advisor, AAN, Blessing Ifemenam, noted that the launch of the ‘Go Green’ is to draw attention and create awareness and knowledge about the impact of climate change and also the role of young people.

“As part of the work we do and the ones we do with young people, we have a lot of intervention around climate change and climate justice issues and we know climate change is all that is happening across the world and Nigeria is not left out, so today, we are doing two things, celebrating the World Health Day and launching our ‘Go Green’ campaign with young people.

“We are launching with series of activities, which the essence is to draw attention and create awareness and knowledge about the impact of climate change and also the role of young people.”

One of the participants and activist, Emmanuel Orinya said, “With the situation of the country, the heat and the recent one, which is the flooding, it is an opportunity to learn and get enlightened and also tackle it.

“With this knowledge, I will be able to take it down to my community, on how well we can tackle global warming and making the environment safe.”