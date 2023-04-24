World Association of PPPs congratulate NDDC on the PPP Summit

The World Association of PPP Units & Professionals (WAPPP), has congratulated the executive management of the Niger Delta Development Commission for organising the Niger Delta PPP Summit.

In a solidarity message signed by its Executive Director Jean-Christophe Barth, WAPPP commended the organisation for the preparation and implementation of the objectives of any public-private partnership over the project lifecycle as this is essential to provide quality social and physical infrastructure as well as public services to society.

He further stated that PPPs need to be climate-resilient and driven by the Sustainable Development Goals Agenda of the United Nations.

That’s what is called #nextlevelppp at WAPPP. He further praised the Managing Director Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for the vision to reform the organisation for both efficiency and effectiveness.

He wished NDDC fruitful exchanges and hoping to welcome interested participants in the summit to the WAPPP Africa Chapter in the near future.