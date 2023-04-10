Workers in OML 42 protest over poor condition of service

By Jimitota Onoyume

Workers of operators of OML 42 under the aegis of OML 42 workforce have embarked on protest in Warri , Delta state, over poor condition of service.

While demanding increment in the salaries they also asked for employment letters to regularize their jobs with the operators of the oil mining lease, OML.

A statement made available to Vanguard by Chairman of the work force representatives, Faith Mamamu, the secretary, Uche Akuba , the public relations officer Tonbra Timiyan , Richard Eyiangho and nine others also decried the depreciating welfare provisions.

“The salary structure in OML 42 is so poor across board compared to other Oil and gas companies within same circle, salaries don’t come as at when due and some workers are held up to 7 months salaries.

“Welfare keeps deteriorating . Workers are engaged without employment letters. Very poor HMO package for the few that have and many others don’t have. PPE are undersupplied. Workers are never sent on a training to upgrade their experience on the job.”

They also alleged that the operators had failed severally to keep promises made to the workers.

“Management promised since April last year 2022 that by August 2022 backlogs of salary held workers will be cleared and others will also be resolved before the end of the year 2022, while review of contracts which will automatically tackle the issue of salary increment will be implemented by January 2023”