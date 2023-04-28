Worker’s Day: FG declares May 1st, Public holiday

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 1 as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore who disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

While he congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration, Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

He said; “There is dignity in labour, we have to have dedication and commitment to the work we do because it is vital to nation building”.

He therefore enjoined workers to imbibe the culture of productivity, saying “the end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity”.

The Minister urged workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s drive to upgrade the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

He assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country and will not slowdown in any even as the administration winds down.

“The Minister commends all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country, he encouraged them not to relent but go all out to deter the criminals whenever they raise their heads.

“He therefore urges Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility He urges them also to make use of the N-Alert Application on Android and iOS”, the statement added.