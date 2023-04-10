Women, catalysts for positive change in Nigeria – Apostle Agha

By Evelyn Usman

President and Founder of ‘When Women Pray International’, WWP, Apostle Opuaya Agha, has charged Nigerian women to take one of their primary priorities as caregivers of children seriously, by giving all it takes to mould them in tandem with the new realities and challenges in the county.

Describing women as catalysts for a positive change in the social economic development of Nigeria, Agha, also called for the need for women to take their place in prayer and exhibit good character in order to create an atmosphere of peace in their homes and by extension, make Nigeria a better place.

Handing the charge during an interview with journalists at the 13th anniversary of the WWP, held in Oregun, Lagos , Agha explained that the concept behind the nondenominational Christian Women Ministry , was to gather women to take up their God-given assignment in the place of prayer, thereby transforming them from ordinary to praying women and agents of progress and long term development.

The 13th anniversary themed ‘The supernatural Woman’ according to her was aimed at reminding women of their divine assignment and the need for them to break through their natural limitations and be impactful to their families and others.

APOSTLE OPI AGHA, PRESIDENT/ FOUNDER WWP INT’L.

She noted that “ God said in Genesis 2 verse 18: ‘it’s not good for a man to be alone, I will make him helpmeet ‘. But some women don’t know that they’re on assignment, rather, they make trouble.

“Women carry life, there is nobody who came into this world without coming through a woman. Therefore, there is a need for them to empower themselves in the place of prayer because they are the bridge and rallying point”.

Describing marriage as her core focus, she appealed to women to forgive their husbands and make their spouses succeed as a must –do agenda , noting that “ that is what God wants her to do. Some people think that prayer is for their miracles, but prayer changes individuals. It first changes the individual before it blesses that individual.

“Women have everything to do to make Nigeria better . They can in the place of prayer and in their character, actually make Nigeria better. They also have a major role in child training and that training must be done properly. If you’re not able to call your child to order as a woman, that will create a problem not just for the family but the nation.

“Some people attack me, they say I am always talking to women, why am I not talking to men. But you see I was assigned to women and from talking to the women, we have seen massive change”.

Recalling how she started WWP 13 years ago, with just four women in her sitting room in Abuja, she said the number of women had grown in leaps and bounds with membership spanned within and outside Nigeria .

She added that through the programme some women had dropped old habits such as addiction to drugs and had also exhibited good characters that had promoted peace in their homes.

Ascribing the growing number of WWP women to the handiwork of God , Agha stated that

WWP was also a channel to mentor young women , especially the unmarried.

She explained that the essence of inculcating the unmarried women was to change their wrong perspective about marriage, noting that “ some of them enter marriage for the very wrong reason and that is when problems begin. What we do is to mentor them on how to marry right because if you start from the beginning, it will do a lot of good”.