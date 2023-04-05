One for husband, other for work says woman with two v!ginas

By Biodun Busari

A 31-year-old Australian woman, Evelyn Miller born with two vaginas has become a popular content creator on OnlyFans, following her disclosure that she uses one of her organs for her husband and there other for work.

According to the New York Post, Miller was first diagnosed with uterus didelphys in 2011 after a gynecologist observed a physical irregularity during an examination at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide, Australia.

She revealed her rare condition in an interview with South West News Service where she said she could not have sex for a long a period of time because her boyfriend’s manhood was “hitting a wall.”

Miller’s condition — which affects about one in every 2,000 women according to the Scientific American — indicates she has a double uterus, two sets of ovaries and two vaginas.

As a teenager, the woman said she noticed something was “wrong” with her nether region because her boyfriend’s penis “just kept hitting a wall” when they tried to have sex for the first time.

“I avoided sex for so long [after that]. Guys didn’t know what they were doing and they’d just end up slamming their penis against my urethra,” Miller revealed.

“I felt so much anxiety around sex,” she continued. “I only lived with my dad at the time, so I didn’t have anyone I could go to and ask privately.

“Google was out of the question. I lived on a remote farm and we literally only had dial-up, so I couldn’t just look my symptoms up on the internet.”

“OnlyFans has helped me to finally embrace my condition,” the 31-year-old gushed. “Creating content and having people complexly fascinated by my condition is really great.”

After her 2011 diagnosis, Miller gradually began to accept her condition and later met her now-husband, Tom.

She said she did not publicly share that she had uterus didelphys until she started her OnlyFans account in 2018 with the support of her spouse.

“I was always curious about sex work, and sometimes other men are involved, too,” Miller declared. “It doesn’t feel like cheating really. I’ve got one vagina for work and another for play.”

The New York Post on Monday, said Miller as a content creator currently makes an incredible $1,480 a week via the subscription site, saying the raunchy venture has “massively paid off.”

“People are really curious,” she explained. “They love the fact that I’ve got two vaginas. It might sound bad to say it, but that can feel incredibly validating.”

Miller claimed OnlyFans has also given her a platform “to raise awareness” about uterus didelphys.

“I get so many women messaging me who have had the worst time with it,” she stated. “Some are completely unable to have children, which is heartbreaking.”

Fortunately for Miller, she was able to conceive in her right uterus. She now has two children, Andrew, 20 months, and Georgia, 8 months.

“There was always a risk I could be pregnant with two babies at the same time. When I was pregnant with one, we’d still have to use condoms if we wanted to have sex in the other vagina,” the blonde elucidated.

“There were also complications after I gave birth,” Miller explained. “Both of my babies were born very small, and needed to spend months in intensive care. Thankfully, they’re both happy and healthy now.”

Finally feeling confident and content, Miller has no plans to stop sharing content on OnlyFans and wants to continue breaking down the stigma surrounding her condition.

“I’m so lucky to have this platform, and I’d encourage any young women to get checked out if they feel like something’s not right,” she added.