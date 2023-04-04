‘Wolverine’ actor Hugh Jackman opens up on latest cancer scare

The ‘Wolverine: actor, Hugh Jackman says he has undergone two biopsies following a new skin cancer scare.

The Australian-born actor has been treated several times for a form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is a skin cancer caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds.

Jackman first had cancerous cells removed in 2013.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Hollywood star, 54, said he recently had two biopsies to check for basal cell carcinoma.

In the video accompanying the post, Jackman said his doctor noticed “little things which could be or could not be basal cell [carcinomas]”.

He said he expects test results within the next few days.

Hugh, who was wearing a bandage on his nose in the video, urged his social media followers to always wear sunscreen.

“I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever, I’ve just had two biopsies,” he said.

“I just went to my doctor, who’s awesome and she just saw little things could be or could not be basal cells, I’ll find out in two or three days.

“Just to remind you basal cells in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.

“However, if I could just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan.

“This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago, it’s coming out now.”

Jackman’s acting career began in Australia in the mid-1990s.

He rose to prominence in 2000 with his breakthrough role as Wolverine in ‘X-Men’.