WOHD: 1m Nigerians reached with free dental checks, kits annually— P&G

• Partners FMoH, LASG on oral health awareness to schools, communities

By Chioma Obinna

Procter & Gamble, P&G, has disclosed that over 1 million Nigerians are reached annually with free dental checks and kits through its oral health awareness partnership programme with the Federal Ministry of Health, FMoH, Lagos State Ministries of Health, LSMoH and Education.

Speaking on this year’s Oral Health Day with the theme: “Be Proud of Your Mouth”, the P&G Corporate Communications AMA Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassie Jaganyi, said through their Oral-B brand they have collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Health and Lagos State Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to promote oral health awareness in schools and communities.

The theme of this year’s World Oral Health Day calls to action for the society around the world to value and take care of their oral health and make the right decisions to protect it.

Jaganyi, said Oral-B, as the lead partner of WOHD, will work together with the LSMoH, Education, and the FMoH to identify schools and communities where the oral health awareness campaign will be carried out.

The campaign will be led by the Ministry of Health’s dentists and will focus on the pre-selected schools and communities.

“We are delighted to partner with the Federal Ministry of Health and Lagos State Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to drive oral health awareness in Nigeria.

“Oral-B has always been committed to promoting good oral hygiene practices, and we believe that this partnership will go a long way in achieving our goal of improving oral health in the country,” Jaganyi stated.

As part of the partnership, Oral-B carried out school/community visits in partnership with the Lagos state government on Monday, March 27, 2023. Oral-B also conducted community outreach in Sabiru Village, Dei Dei, FCT Abuja on the same day.

Speaking, P&G’s Senior Category Manager- Market Strategy and Planning, Oral Care, Mr Thompson Edidiong noted that for almost 30 years in Nigeria, P&G has been a force for growth and good in Nigeria, creating over 4,000 jobs and touching over 15 million people annually through its citizenship programs.

Edidiong explained that last year, P&G, through its Oral-B brand in 2022, partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to raise awareness on oral hygiene in schools, reaching no fewer than 2000 students with the message of brushing twice daily. “Through this programme, P&G has reached 1 million Nigerians annually with free dental checks and kits”