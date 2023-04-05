WMA president to speak at WHO 5th Global Forum in Geneva

Dr Osahon Enabulele

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 5th Global Forum on Human Resources for Health being organised by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The WHO Global Forum is aimed at advancing mechanisms for protecting and safeguarding the well-being, rights and working conditions of the health workforce.

At the global forum which will run from April 3rd through 5th, 2023, the WMA president who is regarded as a phenomenal global leader and a strong advocate for improved well-being and working conditions of the health workforce, will be speaking at two different sessions.

During the first session, the WMA president shall deliver a talk on “the impact of COVID-19 on the health workforce with a look at the past, present, and future.”

Enabulele will also be participating in a panel session centred on: “Protecting the rights of health and care workers in times of pandemics and beyond How to move from technical guidance to effective regulation.”

Dignitaries 0065pected at the forum include; the Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Secretary General of WMA, Dr Otmar Kloiber, and other global leaders and stakeholders.

While in Geneva, the WMA president is also expected to deliver welcome remarks and a talk at an International Conference on Person-Centered Medicine. The WMA President had earlier safely arrived in Geneva and was warmly received at the Geneva International Airport.