Home » News » Wike has used state’s resources for benefit of people — El-Rufai
Politics

April 6, 2023

Wike has used state’s resources for benefit of people — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, saying the Rivers governor has used the state’s resources for the benefit of the people.

El-Rufai stated this while delivering a speech in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Kaduna governor thanked Wike and the Northern APC governors for supporting the move to zone the presidency to the South.

Details later…

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.