Wike has used state’s resources for benefit of people — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, saying the Rivers governor has used the state’s resources for the benefit of the people.
El-Rufai stated this while delivering a speech in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
The Kaduna governor thanked Wike and the Northern APC governors for supporting the move to zone the presidency to the South.
Details later…
