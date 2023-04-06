Wike has used state’s resources for benefit of people — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, saying the Rivers governor has used the state’s resources for the benefit of the people.

El-Rufai stated this while delivering a speech in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Kaduna governor thanked Wike and the Northern APC governors for supporting the move to zone the presidency to the South.

Details later…