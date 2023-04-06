Why we take helping youths serious – NGO, Thy Helper Organisation

Thy Helper Organisation is a non-governmental organisation with the mission to touch lives positively.

Mr. Patrick founded the organisation in 2015 after he heard the call within his heart.

During his final year as an event and music manager at Ballyfermot Further College of Education Dublin, Ireland, he heard it clearly, “Go and help the youth globally to discover their true nature, potential, gifts, and talent. Empower them to say no to violence, crime, drugs and alcohol abuse, and knife crime.”

His aim for creating this organisation is to create a perfect loving world to live in. The organisation is equipped with a board of trustees and directors in the UK, Nigeria, and globally.

“Thy Helper organisation is a global organisation that is open to partnership, sponsorship, and collaboration with other local and global charity organisations who share the same passion with us.

Imagine being a part of a movement that transforms the underprivileged youths who are in disadvantaged situations, suffering hardships, residing in vulnerable communities, or are even outcasts from their culture and society into people of relevance. How does it make you feel to be a part of a global initiative that positively influences the lives of millions of young people and gives them a shot at a bright future?” He said

Introducing; Skill-up A Youth (S.A.Y)

Through the Skill-up A Youth initiative, Thy Helper Organisation aims to tackle youth unemployment in communities saddled with numerous social vices by sponsoring skill acquisition training and also with small start-up grants to start any of the acquired skills on a small scale; this is to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment as viable options for them to achieve financial independence.

Thy Helper Org. encourages, mentors, and supports the youths who are talented and passionate about communicating and expressing themselves through their various talents and dreams.

Programs and sponsorship are being organised by the organisation to help youths maximize their gift and make their dreams come true.

[Empower a youth]

The NGO provides a variety of services, such as food aid, medical assistance, education, and other resources. It also runs campaigns to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the less privileged and advocates for their rights.

Thy Helper NGO has been successful in its mission of helping the less privileged and has become a beacon of hope for those who are suffering from poverty and injustice globally.