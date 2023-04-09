Why we returned N27m to crash victims’ families – FRSC

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, has said that the cash returned to crash victims’ families of over N27 million was to prove that the Corps stands for professionalism and integrity in delivering its duties.

The crash victims were involved in an auto crash that involved two commercial vehicles in Ipetu Ijesha, Oriade local government of Osun State, from which N27 million was recovered.. It was gathered that six lives were lost.

However, the Corps Marshal said that the returned and recovered money was witnessed by the DPO & DTO NPF Ipetu-Ijesa, Seriki Owena, Ilesa & Benin and the Hausa community.

A statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer and Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja on Sunday, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction over the good conduct, honesty and sense of patriotism exhibited by the Personnel.

He further commended the Patrol teams of Osun State Sector command for returning N27,171,400 recovered from crash victims of the accident scene.

Commending the patrol team and the entire personnel in Osun sector command, Biu assured continuous welfare of the staff across the county.

He said, “I want to commend the entire team for being patriotic, honest, efficient and professional in delivering the mandate of the FRSC. This act they showed would never be forgotten as it is considered a great service to humanity.

“I want to charge every officer to emulate this character exhibited by the team, as good deeds pay off, the road is patient but does not forgive.”

Lamenting over the crash that occurred in the state, Biu said that the crash would have been avoided if motorists had adhered strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

The Corps Marshal said that the multiple road accidents which occurred in Ipetu Ijesa, Oriade local government of the state claimed six lives while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It will be recalled that two commercial vehicles, an Opel and Toyota Sienna, were involved in the accident. The probable causes of the crash were dangerous driving and excessive speeding.

Seven people were injured, six people died, people involved were 14 and one person was not injured. The injured victims were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

A sum of N21,900 that belongs to the driver who drove GBA440XA OPEL ZAFIRA was handed over to NPF Ijebu Ijesa. NPF towed the vehicles to their Station.

The Corps Marshal urged motorists to comply with the traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes especially during the festive period.

He assured that the Corps would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property while reiterating the commitment of the FRSC in making the roads safe for all.