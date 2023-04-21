Why we can’t evacuate Nigerian students in Sudan now – FG

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that evacuating Nigerian students from warring Sudan will not be possible at this time even though there are plans already in place to make that happen.

The fighting in Sudan has claimed over 400 lives, leaving thousands wounded since it began on Saturday between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and is commonly known as Hemeti.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time.

She tweeted: “Update on Nigerians in Sudan: While @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Mission in Sudan have put in place necessary arrangements, any flight now is gravely risky. Airlines on ground at the airport were all burnt today , there is a curfew in place and no flights can operate.

“Humanitarian groups are making efforts to distribute food, water, medicals, while all efforts are being put in place to hopefully get the warring parties to ceasefire. Our thoughts and prayers are with our citizens there , and the whole country.”