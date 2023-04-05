Why Tonto, Funke Akindele, others lost at 2023 elections

Any curious person would have noticed that this is the most contested election in the history of Nigeria. The fact that over 10 political parties nominated candidates for the various seats shows how much Nigerians want to improve and rejig the affairs of the various states and the country at large.

Interestingly, the Nigerian political space witnessed a lot of dynamics, with various political parties making A-list Nollywood stars custodian of their party’s tickets.

Their outing at the elections didn’t go as they may have hoped. Political analysts posited that their poor performance was a direct consequence of their lack of knowledge of the political atmosphere and advised they leave politics for politicians.

Most of the actors and actresses bragged about their chances of winning because of their huge social media followings but came short at the polls.

Prior to the election, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, during an interview on Channels TV bragged about her chances. She said : “ I have the numbers. I have fans and followers. I am true to myself. I have over 19 to 20 million fans on social media.”

At the end of the elections, it was clear that their celebrity popularity does not translate to votes. Tonto Dike and Funke Akindele are a living testimony to it.

In this piece, we are going to look at six Nigerian celebrities that suffered defeats in the 2023 elections despite their huge fan base and popularity.

Olumide Oworu: No doubt, he is a fine actor. He is a star of the popular “Johnsons” episodic weekly show. Many were optimistic about his chances of knocking off his senior colleague and Nigerians’ blacklisted celebrity, Desmond Elliot. Both contested for Surulere 1 Constituency, Lagos State House of Assembly. Unfortunately, his name was not officially entered into the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, portal as the Labour Party candidate. Perhaps, he could have knocked off Desmond Eliot, who called Nigerians his children, but we can never know, right? Although Olumide claimed that INEC failed to enter his name due to some reasons and was replaced by Adebayo Bode, as the official LP candidate for the election.

Tonto Dikeh: She has made a name for herself out of controversy. The actress alongside her principal, Tonte Ibraye, gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADP, in Rivers State failed to secure many supporters for their campaign rallies. One of the reasons she may have failed was the suspension from their party. Specifically, on March 16, 2023, the party leadership suspended her and her principal for engaging in anti-party activities. In addition, on March 17, 2023, a day to the gubernatorial election, Tonto’s party collapsed its structure to support the All Progressives’ Congress, APC candidate, Tonye Cole. They managed to secure a paltry over 900 votes plus. What happened to her over 14million followers on social media? Does it mean that they feel she and her principal do not have the capacity to govern the state? Apparently, Tonto’s celebrity status couldn’t influence the voters as her party was among the bottom losers

Funke Akindele: The actress and filmmaker was one of the celebrities that bragged about her social media followings as a recipe for victory at the polls. The filmmaker who was deputy governorship candidate to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, anticipated winning the election until the ‘Obidients’ became a force to be reckoned with. To show the lack of preparedness for governance, Funke could not win her own polling unit. Before Babajide Sanwo-Olu was declared winner of the governorship election, Funke deleted all campaign photos and videos from her Instagram page.

Banky W: The musician and actor, became complacent and optimistic of victory considering his popularity. Also, the fact that he had contested and lost before made him feel he may have a swell of support. Unfortunately, he came short as he lost the Eti-Osa House of Representative seat to the Labour Party candidate, Attah Thaddeus.

Femi Branch: The veteran Nollywood actor was running mate to the Ogun State governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM party Tofunmi Ogunrobi. NRM eventually lost to the incumbent governor and APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun. Femi Branch, as well as his colleagues fell like a park of cards during the just concluded election.