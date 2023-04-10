Why technical skills are modern job drivers — Minister

Umana Umana

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has said that vocational training is a viable pathway to job creation and wealth generation.

Speaking at the commissioning of a multi-skills vocational development centre at Iyeu, Otuo in Owan East LGA of Edo State, Umana described the training facility as one of the gains of the Infrastructure Agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi, the Minister also gave an insight into the empowerment strategy of project execution under the Buhari administration.

“The project construction which was awarded in two phases, December 2020 and December 2021 respectively, were in pursuance of the Ministry’s mandate with the goal of training youths to acquire technical skills in the Niger Delta region that can be beneficial in transforming them into wealth and job creators,” the Minister said.

“This commissioning is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government towards redressing the inequalities in the Niger Delta Region. I am certain that the construction which was handled by local and indigenous contractors has benefitted the communities through the employment opportunities created for the Youths.”

Umana said the fully furnished and equipped facility incorporates an ICT centre; hairdressing salons; footwear design and tailoring studios; carpentry and catering workshops; outdoor exhibition space, as well as auxiliary offices with conveniences.

He said similar centres are being developed by the Ministry in each of the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

He charged stakeholders in the facility to keep it in a state of good repair and ensure its sustainable use for coming generations.

The Director of Housing and Urban Development of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. O. M Oluruntola, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister and Minister of State for Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for their support and confidence in the leadership of the Ministry.