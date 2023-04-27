Why teachers must develop scalable education projects — Group

Teacher

By Fortune Eromosele

The Muhammad Sanusi II Sustainable Development Goals (MSII SDG) Initiative has said teachers must develop scalable education projects to promote quality education and gender equality, which it said are part of the SDGs.

Muhammad Sanusi II, UN SDG Advocate and Initiator of the MSII in a circular said “Our objective is to create a grassroots movement of empowered teacher-changemakers, people who are in the frontline of education. We founded this challenge on the belief that Africa has all it needs to be able to transform its education systems from within and that empowering teachers is the fastest way to improve our education systems.”

This was as the group called on every teacher across sub-Saharan Africa with innovative educational projects to apply for its MSII SDG Challenge this year.

The group said the challenge is for teachers who believe that education is the key to innovation and are passionate enough to develop solutions that improve the African education system for the better.

According to him, “This programme is aimed at enabling teachers to develop scalable education projects. Our aim is to catalyze and assist teachers in developing innovative community projects focusing on SDG 4 – Quality Education, and SDG 5 – Gender Equality.

“The Challenge is open to practicing teachers based anywhere in sub-Saharan Africa providing a platform for exclusive access to mentoring, training, and relevant networking opportunities to make a lasting impact.

“Teachers selected to participate in the MSII SDG Challenge will receive an initial grant of $2,000 for their projects, go through a comprehensive incubation programme and will be further considered for a follow-up grant of up to $10,000 and accelerator opportunity. In addition, all accepted teachers will acquire access to the 1 million teachers platform, a unique platform with access to high-quality teaching resources to boost their project and teaching outcomes. The deadline for submission of applications is May 20, 2023. And interested individuals can apply at our website.”