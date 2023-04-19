Why Orji Kalu deserves to be Senate President —Group

John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu under the aegis of “Orji Uzor Kalu for Senate President,” have said the Senate Majority Whip deserves to be elected Senate President for his doggedness in upholding the All Progressives Congress flag against all odds in the South East.

Members of the group described Kalu as a pan-Nigerian who stood firm to defend the party’s honour at a time it was not politically fashionable to do.

This was contained in a communique signed by the group’s co-convener Engr. Fredrick Nwoha in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The group also explained that Senator Orji equally made sacrifices for the growth and stability of the party by giving up his Presidential bid to pave way for the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

It equally advised the leadership of the APC against shutting out the South East zone on the grounds that it failed to deliver for the Presidential candidate of the APC.

According to the group, the South East was faced with a political tsunami and should be encouraged to forestall a possible alignment that could throw the APC in a precarious situation in the 2027 elections, in the event Mr Peter Obi rejoins the PDP or works for some alliances.

The group expressed confidence that the relationships built by Senator Kalu across religious and ethnic lines over the years would serve him and the nation well if he is given the chance to occupy the office of Senate President.

The group argued that the culture of “winner takes all” should be discouraged at all costs so as to allow inclusivity and Nigeria’s unity.

It further noted that the zoning principle initiated in 1999 was designed to enhance and promote fairness and equity, adding that parliamentary procedures obtainable in advanced democracies of elevating current ranking members should be encouraged in Nigeria and to that extent, the APC should elevate the current Senate whip to the position of Senate President.