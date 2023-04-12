Why not say ‘Yes Daddy’ to UK Immigration, FFK mocks Peter Obi 

The Director, New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi over encounter with Immigration officers at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, said Obi was accosted, detained and deported back to Nigeria like a commoner by the British authorities.

His tweet reads, “!Accosted, detained & deported back to Nigeria like a common … by the British authorities?

“Why didn’t you say “yes daddy” to the immigration officer? Or better still why didn’t you call the little Englander or the little diva to put in a word for you.”

Recall that the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office, earlier on Wednesday, released a statement, explaining that Obi was allegedly harassed by immigration officers at the Heathrow Airport.

The Spokesman for the Campaign Council, Diran Onifade informed that Obi was detained and questioned for a duplication offense, which suggests that someone has been impersonating Obi in London.

Onifade said Obi just returned from London, where he celebrated Easter, adding that he was saved by the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.

According to him, Obi arrived the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration official who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

He said, “He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

“Since Obi’s face was already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in Diaspora who are likely to be Obidients, the people quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed,” Onifade added.

He further rthat the immigration officials who were also taken aback at the reaction of the people were forced to reveal to those present Obi was being questioned.

Onifade expressed concern that the implication of the offense is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name.

He said, “Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people.”

The Obi-Datti Media office said its principal has been under all kinds of attack, since the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election.