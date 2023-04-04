Why Nigerians must neglect alleged Obi, Oyedepo’s phone conversation — GNSD

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A non governmental organization, Global Network for Sustainable Development, GNSD, has advised Nigerians to neglect the purported leaked audio conversation between the senior pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedebo and the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, stating that it was false.

Recall that there was an audio clip released by an online newspaper which sparked a lot of reactions on social media since Saturday.

According to the audio, Obi was begging Oyedepo to help him mobilise Christian voters ahead of the election, especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger, declaring the election was a religious war.

Reacting, the Convener, GNSD, Amb. Phil Roberts, also asked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to press charges against those who leaked and doctored his telephone conversation with Bishop Oyedepo.

Roberts said with incidents like this, one may be forced to ask how safe are Nigerians’ telephone conversations.

He, however, condemned in strong terms the unnecessary heating up of the polity about the purported leaked audio conversation between Obi and Oyedepo.

For the record, he said Obi’s team has since discredited the said audio conversation.

“His media aide, Valentine Obienyem made it clear in a statement on Sunday, that his principal’s conversation with Oyedepo was ‘badly doctored’. So, why the noise?

“But even if the purported conversation were to be true, key political actors have made bigoted statements in both the past and the present, and today, we still see them in power, and no one is denigrating them,” he added.

He added that those who leaked the purported telephone conversation acted in breach of a citizen’s confidentiality and right to privacy, and it is malicious, callous, and criminal.