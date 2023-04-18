Why many couples are unhappy in their marriage – Soso Soberekon

Nigerian talent manager and producer, Soso Soberekon has revealed why so many couples are in miserable in their marriages.

The socialite made this known on his Instagram page on Monday where he explained that many individuals are dissatisfied in relationships because they are not seeking true love but material success instead.

He claimed that why many people are unhappy in their marriages is because, some women date their partners because of money, while most men date women because of their bodies.

Soso Soberekon further added that marriage should be about a bond, an attachment of lifelong friendship, rather than about a couple’s appearance or means of subsistence.

He said, “Nowadays, Men are dating the BODY while women are dating the POCKETS. that’s why nobody is happy.

Marriage is not about looks or income. It is a lifetime bond and an unending friendship”