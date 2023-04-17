Why LP candidate, Adejoh is best to transform Kogi — Party chieftain

Okeme Adejoh

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Ahead of the Kogi state gubernatorial election, a Labour Party chieftain, Hon. Nelson Ogohi, has said the party’s governorship candidate, Barr. Okeme Adejoh, remains the best candidate to ensure holistic transformation of the state.

Ogohi, while briefing journalists in Abuja, described Adejoh as a home-bred politician whose governorship ambition is backed by the ‘Obidients’, including youths of the state, political pundits, and lobbyists as a result of his track records.

He said Adejoh’s emergence as LP’s party governorship candidate in the just concluded state primary is an indicator that he is fully prepared to champion the course of good governance in the state.

Furthermore, Ogohi, said: “Okeme Adejoh foundly called the “Black Diamond” by his peers, due to his complexion, tenacity, resourcefulness, influence and understanding of the methods and purpose of adding value to people around him, began his educational life at the L.G.E.A Primary School, Lokogoma, Lokoja, Kogi State, where he obtained his First school Leaving Certificate in 1995.

“Between 1995 to 1998, he attended the famous Government Science Secondary School, Lokoja, where he sat for his Junior School Certificate Examinations, after which he proceeded to Ochaja Boys Secondary School, Ochaja for Senior Secondary Education.

“Driven by his Taurus horoscope personality and a passion to impact the society positively, Okeme gained admission to study Law at the Kogi State University, Ayingba, where he graduated with good grades in 2006. Having completed his Nigeria Law School education, at the Lagos Campus, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2008.

“Between 2008 to 2009, he served as Lecturer II, Department of Legal Studies, Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna during his one year National Youth Service. Okeme has widely traveled and has enjoyed a blissful career as Lawyer and Solicitor of the Supreme Court, with interests in Corporate Mediation and Negotiations, Criminal and Civil litigation, Debt Recovery, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Property Consultancy, Legal Advisory services, amongst others.

“The proverbial goldfish they say; has no hiding place. Despite his self effacing and unassuming style, Okeme has held sway as a political underdog, having worked for and supported candidates who have aspired for leadership positions at different levels, within and outside Kogi State. Okeme is happily married with kids and serves as the Principal Partner, at A. A Okeme & Associates, Abuja, as well as the Managing Director, BoldTouch Homes Limited, Abuja.

“In the Nigerian Industrial Mining and Properties Industry, Okeme has carved a niche for himself as a successful business man and employer of labour, having established and sustained business contacts and ventures across Canada, China and the United Kingdom and have provided employment opportunities for over 300 Nigerian youths, most of whom are indigent Kogi sons and daughters.”

Ogohi, therefore, charged electorates in Kogi state to vote Adejoh who, according to him, has prerequisite administrative acumen, histories of creativity, competency and unblemished credentials.