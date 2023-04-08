Why Lauretta Onochie deserves support, not attacks — Gender Advocate, Daniels

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo women wing, Chief Mrs. Rita Daniels Chukwuji says she is in solidarity with the Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Lauretta Onochie.

Daniels, who also is a gender advocate, in a statement made available to Vanguard, weekend, said that Onochie had over time demonstrated capacity to pilot the affairs of the commission.

She said Onochie is a sad example of how women have been subjected to unwarranted attacks in the country just for being females, calling on Nigerians to have a re-orientation of the mind.

She noted that the series of disenchantment that greeted the nomination of Onochie as NDDC chairman because of her closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari as his aide was needless and resonates how women have been limited by the system from giving their best in efforts to serve the country.

She said: “As someone with the interest of women, I stand in solidarity with Chief Lauretta Onochie, the Board Chairman of NDDC and all women who have faced society-induced attacks because of their gender.

“Her recent political persecution, including her suspension from her party which has now been reversed is a clear indication that gender-based attacks are very common in Nigeria and must be dealt with.

“In a short while, the once comatose NDDC is now gaining a new life, fulfilling the aims and objectives for which it was created. Kudos to the first female chairman ever.

“I appeal to women across the country to support theirs and shun antagonistic gestures that will reverse the gains being made to have more women representation in government.”

She further described Onochie as a grassroots mobilizer who has attracted the love and support of Anioma women through several philanthropic and humanitarian projects she had embarked upon.

She also called on other women across the country to demonstrate solidarity with Onochie and all other women facing persecution because of their gender.

The women of Anioma are also drumming support for their daughter while applauding her for consistency and impact in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.