Why Khalifa Abubakar Foundation built orphanage, mosque – Abubakar

…assures Foundation’s support for less privileged

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As some indigent Nigerians seem forgotten, a philanthropist and humanist, Founder, Khalifa Abubakar Foundation, Khalifa Abubakar, Thursday, explained that the essence of launching an orphanage and mosque was to give hope and raise the standard of living of less privileged Nigerians.

Abubakar who has been in the business of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged further said the two edifices were deemed important for humanity.

Therefore the Foundation invested a huge sum of money by a way of adding value to the lives of orphans with the second phase of the Orphanage, which he christened after the current Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, while the mosque was named after Aisha Muhammed Sani-Bello Mosque.

Abubakar who doubles as the Managing Director of Khalifa Group of Companies said the two structures are all in Abuja.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to consider the less privileged with their support in any way which will be well appreciated and goes a long way to change the narrative and added that it should start from where they live he also took it upon himself with genuine intention to impact the lives of many he could reach.

He said, “If you want to help, you can start from one person and ensure you help those around you because their comfortability is a good way to start in the quest to help.”

Meanwhile, he assured that the Foundation will continue to support less privileged Nigerians which is a core mandate of the organisation to impact positively.

The launch of the two edifices had top government functionaries who promised continuous support.